Everton's Premier League position is in a precarious state because they have not been able to build any momentum this season, manager Roberto Martinez said on Wednesday.

Everton have won four of their last 21 matches in all competitions and have slipped to 14th in the table with 28 points from 28 games -- six points above the relegation zone.

Martinez's side have struggled with the demands of domestic and European football as Dynamo Kiev travel to Goodison Park in the last-16 of the Europa League on Thursday before Everton host Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday.

"We haven't been able to perform in the (Premier) league," Martinez told a news conference. "It has been a difficult season to get momentum.

"We know the severity of the situation in the league, we have 10 games, 30 points to fight for and at the end of the season we will assess what happened."

Everton reached the last-16 of the Europa League thanks to a convincing 7-2 aggregate victory over Swiss side Young Boys.

Forward Steven Naismith believes Everton can win the Europa League but said they are disappointed not to have built on last season's fifth-place Premier League finish.

"We have shown we are taking the league and Europe equally as seriously this season," Naismith told reporters. "The Europa has gone very well, the league has been a bit tougher.

"We wanted to build on what we did last season but the demands of league and European football is what we need to sort if we are to become the successful team we want to be."

