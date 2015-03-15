Everton's coach Roberto Martinez watches during their Europa League round of 32 first leg soccer match against BSC Young Boys in Bern, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Hodel

LONDON Everton manager Roberto Martinez hailed the return of his "irreplaceable" midfielder Leon Osman as the key to their 3-0 Premier league win over Newcastle United on Sunday which eased any relegation fears.

Osman, the 33-year-old former England international, was inspirational on his first start since recovering from a foot injury that saw him miss nearly three months of the season, masterminding Everton's first win at Goodison for three months.

It capped a potentially tide-turning four days for under-pressure Spaniard Martinez, who had seen his side come from behind to claw out a 2-1 home win against Dynamo Kiev in their Europa League last 16, first leg clash on Thursday.

Goals from James McCarthy, Romelu Lukaku, from the penalty spot, and Ross Barkley sealed Everton's second win in 13 League games, taking them to 31 points from 29 games and six points above the relegation zone.

However, Martinez reserved his main praise for the returning veteran Osman.

"We've missed him a lot and today you saw what a big impact he can have on our way of playing," Martinez, who had given Osman a 15-minute cameo on Thursday, told Everton's official website (www.evertonfc.com).

"We’re delighted to have him fully fit again and available for us between now and the end of the season. I think you have certain players in a squad who can fulfil a similar role, but unfortunately Leon is irreplaceable.

"He is very much a one-off in our squad because he is someone who can bring possession into threatening positions in the final third, he has incredible spatial awareness and his technical ability is as good as I have seen in an English player."

EUROPEAN DEMANDS

Martinez, who made five changes from the Kiev game, thinks the performance bodes well for a late Everton surge.

"We've been growing during the season to be in a position so that whatever changes you make to the team they will be ready to perform. We showed today that we are ready to cope with the European demands."

Newcastle manager John Carver was left unconvinced by a straight red card in the second half for his captain, Fabricio Coloccini, for a foul on Aaron Lennon.

Coloccini will now miss three games, including the Sunderland derby, as Newcastle seek to arrest a poor run which has seen them win three of their last 16 matches.

"The loss of Fabricio Coloccini is even more disappointing. I've looked at it from four or five angles and I'm not totally convinced," said Carver.

(Writing by Ian Chadband; Editing by Ken Ferris)