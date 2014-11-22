LONDON Something had to give when Everton and West Ham United met on Saturday, with both seeking to preserve recent unbeaten runs, and it was Leon Osman who stole the show by snatching the goal that earned a 2-1 win.

The 33-year-old midfielder, making his 400th appearance for Everton, struck after 73 minutes when the referee played the advantage rule, to stretch his club's undefeated sequence to seven games in all competitions and end West Ham's five-match series without a defeat.

Romelu Lukaku's fifth league goal of the season, which looked suspiciously offside, gave the hosts the lead in the 26th minute when Ross Barkley's blocked shot fell kindly for him.

Substitute Mauro Zarate, who had only been on the pitch for five minutes, equalised in the 56th minute when his effort struck Phil Jagielka and looped over keeper Tim Howard.

West Ham, who started the day in fourth place, arrived at Goodison Park without five injured players -- top scorer Diafra Sakho, Enner Valencia, Stewart Downing, Alex Song and Cheikhou Kouyate.

That allowed striker Andy Carroll to make his first start of the season following an ankle injury and one plus for Hammers manager Sam Allardyce was that the England international lasted the 90 minutes.

"It was full-blooded...both sets of players gave a whole-hearted performance," Everton manager Roberto Martinez told the BBC.

"It was a difficult game for the referee but I thought Mark Clattenburg handled it well. It's one of those wins that gives you great satisfaction because there was good character and personality.

"The winning goal came in the best possible way, from Leon Osman, a great icon for Everton."

Allardyce was unhappy Lukaku's opening goal was allowed to stand.

"The assistant referee and referee allowed them a goal after a blatant offside," he said.

"I'm sure they'll try to interpret it to say it was a right decision but I will never accept what they say and if they go hiding behind UEFA or FIFA (rules) again they'll be letting themselves down.

"You've never seen anyone not given offside this season for something like that, however you interpret the rules."

