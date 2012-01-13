Manchester United's Paul Scholes (2nd L) watches as team-mate Darron Gibson (2nd R) shoots to score during their Champions League semi-final second leg match against Schalke 04 at Old Trafford in Manchester, May 4, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON Everton have signed Ireland midfielder Darron Gibson from Manchester United for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club said Friday.

The 24-year-old, a product of United's youth system, made 60 appearances for Alex Ferguson's side since making his debut in 2005 but never nailed down a regular place in the side despite scoring a few spectacular goals.

Gibson has signed a four-and-a-half-year contract, Everton said on their website (www.evertonfc.com).

He is Everton's second new recruit since the opening of the January transfer window, following the loan signing of LA Galaxy's Landon Donovan.

Gibson, who has 17 Ireland caps and will be part of the squad for this year's Euro 2012 finals in Poland and Ukraine, could be in line for his debut against Aston Villa Saturday.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman)