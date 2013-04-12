Noble certain West Ham can repeat cup win over Chelsea
West Ham United captain Mark Noble has backed his side to repeat their League Cup victory over Chelsea in October when the teams meet in the Premier League at the London Stadium on Monday.
Phil Jagielka will take over as captain when former England international Phil Neville leaves Everton at the end of the season, manager David Moyes said on Friday.
England defender Jagielka has worn the skipper's armband this season when ex-Manchester United full back Neville, who is leaving Goodison Park after eight years and more than 300 appearances for the club, has been unavailable.
"His play has been excellent and his performances have merited it," Moyes told the club website (www.evertonfc.com)referring to the captaincy.
"He's got a big act to follow because Phil Neville off the field is terrific for the players and he's been a great captain on the field," added the manager ahead of Saturday's Premier League home game against second from bottom Queens Park Rangers.
Everton are sixth, four points off an automatic spot in next season's Europa League.
(Writing by Josh Reich; editing by Tony Jimenez)
West Ham United captain Mark Noble has backed his side to repeat their League Cup victory over Chelsea in October when the teams meet in the Premier League at the London Stadium on Monday.
BARCELONA Chinese-owned Espanyol are pushing for a return to European football for the first time in a decade barely a year after being taken over and their rise has been fuelled by a new generation of home-grown talent rather than big-money signings.
LONDON A bruised Southampton squad licked their wounds on Monday after narrowly losing a pulsating League Cup final to Manchester United, but can draw much consolation from the confirmation that in Manolo Gabbiadini they have unearthed a goal-scoring diamond.