LONDON Everton signed Croatia international striker Nikica Jelavic from Scottish champions Rangers on a four-and-a-half year deal for an undisclosed fee on Tuesday.

Media reports estimated the transfer fee to be around eight million pounds.

Jelavic, 26, started his first-team career at Hajduk Split before having spells at Zulte Waregem in Belgium and Rapid Vienna before joining Rangers in 2010.

He scored 36 goals in 55 matches for the Ibrox side.

Jelavic becomes Everton's third signing in the January transfer window after the arrivals of Ireland midfielder Darron Gibson from Manchester United and American midfielder Landon Donovan on loan from LA Galaxy.

