West Brom must set sights on European place, says Evans
West Bromwich Albion cannot afford to take their foot off the pedal in the Premier League as they push for a possible European spot, defender Johnny Evans has said.
LONDON Everton signed Croatia international striker Nikica Jelavic from Scottish champions Rangers on a four-and-a-half year deal for an undisclosed fee on Tuesday.
Media reports estimated the transfer fee to be around eight million pounds.
Jelavic, 26, started his first-team career at Hajduk Split before having spells at Zulte Waregem in Belgium and Rapid Vienna before joining Rangers in 2010.
He scored 36 goals in 55 matches for the Ibrox side.
Jelavic becomes Everton's third signing in the January transfer window after the arrivals of Ireland midfielder Darron Gibson from Manchester United and American midfielder Landon Donovan on loan from LA Galaxy.
Stoke City winger Ibrahim Afellay is uncertain where he will ply his trade next season, as there has been no movement in terms of extending his contract beyond the current campaign with the Premier League club.
Mark Warburton denied on Wednesday that he resigned as manager of Rangers last week and said the Scottish Premiership club had yet to explain why it gave that reason for his exit.