Federer stunned by Russian Donskoy in Dubai
Roger Federer blamed a lack of commitment for his shock 3-6 7-6(7) 7-6(5) loss to world number 116 Evgeny Donskoy of Russia in the Dubai Open second round on Wednesday.
LONDON Ivory Coast striker Arouna Kone has joined Everton on a three-year deal in a move re-uniting him with his former Wigan Athletic manager Roberto Martinez.
The Premier League club said on their website on Monday that Kone had joined for an undisclosed fee from relegated Wigan.
The powerful 29-year-old scored 13 goals for the FA Cup winners last season under Spanish boss Martinez, who moved to Everton as the replacement for Manchester United-bound David Moyes.
Martinez first signed the Ivorian international from La Liga club Levante in 2012.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Clare Fallon)
WELLINGTON Martin Guptill will not be included in the New Zealand squad for the upcoming test series against South Africa despite a brilliant matchwinning innings in the one-dayer against the Proteas on Wednesday.
ASUNCION FIFA warned the Argentine FA (AFA) on Wednesday it faces possible suspension if it does not accept South American soccer's governing body CONMEBOL as arbiter in vetting candidates for AFA presidential elections.