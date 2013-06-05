Here is a look at Roberto Martinez, 39, who was named Everton manager on Wednesday:

The Spaniard had asked to leave Wigan Athletic last month, having guided the club to the FA Cup days before they were relegated from the Premier League. Everton finished sixth in the Premier League last season, 10 points off a Champions League playoff spot.

PLAYING CAREER

Martinez was born in Balaguer in Spain, in July 1973 and 20 years later began his career with the local team in the Spanish third division.

In 1995, he joined first division Real Zaragoza but after a short time - just five appearances - he moved to Wigan becoming the third Spaniard there, joining Isidro Diaz and Jesus Seba as part of the group nicknamed the "Three Amigos".

He joined Scottish side Motherwell in 2001 followed a year later by another short stint at Walsall.

In 2003 Martinez joined Swansea City on a short-term basis but he helped them escape relegation from the league on the last day of the season. He remained at Swansea chalking up more than 100 appearances.

He briefly joined Chester in 2006 before becoming manager of Swansea in 2007.

MANAGING THE SWANS:

Martinez won many plaudits for the free-flowing style of play he implemented at Swansea and he guided the club to the League One (third division) title in his first full season in charge.

In 2009 Swansea finished eighth in the Championship (second division).

WIGAN:

Martinez joined Wigan as manager in 2009, replacing Steve Bruce. He guided the club to safety in each season, including a "great escape" in the 2011/12 season when they won seven of their last nine matches to avoid relegation, a run that won him the Manager of the Month award in April 2012.

In his last bittersweet season, Wigan managed a 1-0 FA Cup final triumph over Manchester City in May 2013 to win their first major trophy but were relegated three days later after eight years in the top flight.

Sources: Reuters/www.premierleague.com

