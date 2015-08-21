Everton midfielder James McCarthy has backed his side to bring an end to Manchester City's perfect start to the season and says the Toffees are in high spirits after their 3-0 away win at Southampton last weekend.

City, who are in menacing form, tore apart champions Chelsea 3-0 at the Etihad Stadium at the weekend and top the table on goal difference after also beating West Bromwich Albion by the same scoreline in their first fixture of the campaign.

"Obviously, it was a big win last weekend and it's not an easy place to go but we went there (St Mary's) and played really well," McCarthy told the club's website.

"You saw how Man City played against Chelsea and it's going to be tough.

"They have won two games on the bounce but the mood in our camp is very good and we go into the game really confident," the 24-year-old added.

The midfielder said the atmosphere at Goodison Park could sway the game in Everton's favour.

"It's always a tough place to come, Goodison Park, and as long as the fans are behind us again this week, it will make things difficult for Man City.

"The fans are always massive for us. They travelled down in their numbers to Southampton and you could hear them from the first to the last minute," he said.

"Everyone worked really hard and hopefully now we can carry that into City," McCarthy added.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)