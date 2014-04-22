Everton's Kevin Mirallas celebrates his goal against West Bromwich Albion during their English Premier League soccer match at The Hawthorns in West Bromwich, central England January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

LONDON Belgian forward Kevin Mirallas will miss Everton's last three games of the Premier League season in a blow for the club's bid to overhaul Arsenal for a top four finish and a Champions League slot.

Mirallas scored Everton's second goal in the first half of Sunday's 2-0 home win over Manchester United, who sacked manager David Moyes on Tuesday, but limped off at the end of the game at Goodison Park.

Everton, who are fifth overall and one point behind Arsenal, said on their website that manager Roberto Martinez had confirmed the player had a small tear in his groin and would be out for three weeks.

That means missing the remaining matches against Southampton, title-chasing Manchester City and Hull City.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Martyn Herman)