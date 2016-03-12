LONDON A smoke grenade was set off behind a stand during Exeter City's League Two clash with Carlisle United on Saturday, forcing fans to evacuate on to the pitch.

Emergency services were called to check the fourth-tier club's Stagecoach Stand, later declaring it safe.

The club confirmed that police had made one arrest and that play resumed an hour later.

"The club expresses its thanks for the professionalism of the stewards, fire brigade and police," a statement read.

A fire in a stand caused one of English football's worst tragedies at Bradford City in 1985 when 56 died and 265 were injured in a blaze during a game against Lincoln City.

