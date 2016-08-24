West Ham fans offered deal to get Payet off their backs
LONDON After selling Dimitri Payet to Olympique de Marseille for 25 million pounds, West Ham United are offering fans a cut-price deal to get the French forward off their backs as well.
LONDON Former Football League Chairman Greg Clarke has been appointed Chairman of the Football Association, succeeding Greg Dyke, English football's governing body said on Wednesday.
Clarke, who was also Leicester City Chairman, will begin his duties on Sept. 2, two days before England start their 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign against Slovakia under new manager Sam Allardyce.
"I'm delighted to be confirmed at the next Chairman of The FA and I'm relishing the challenge," Clarke told the FA website.
"My experience as a Council member for The FA has given me an insight into the excellent work this organisation undertakes at every level of the game."
David Gill, who had been acting as Chairman after Dyke's departure in July, will return to his duties as Vice-Chairman.
Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason has been discharged from hospital just over a week after fracturing his skull in a clash of heads during a Premier League game at Chelsea.
MELBOURNE In his darkest moments last year when he doubted if he would ever get back to full fitness following his knee injury, Roger Federer clung on to one thought -- he still had the game to maybe sneak another grand slam title.