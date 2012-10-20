I will manage somewhere next season, says Arsenal's Wenger
Arsene Wenger said on Friday that he will definitely still be a manager next season, whether at Arsenal or "somewhere else".
LONDON The FA is to investigate the incident in which Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Chris Kirkland was attacked during a match by an opposing fan, English football's ruling body said on Saturday.
Kirkland, a former England international, was knocked to the floor with a push to the face by a Leeds United supporter during an English Championship (second tier) game on Friday.
"We are investigating the events of last night and awaiting the referee's report," an FA spokesman said.
The 31-year-old Kirkland received medical treatment on the pitch and was able to finish the Yorkshire derby which ended in a 1-1 draw.
"We have appointed a senior investigating officer who will work with a team of officers to identify the individuals responsible for the incidents," South Yorkshire Police Chief Superintendent Jason Harwin told reporters.
Wednesday manager Dave Jones and his Leeds counterpart Neil Warnock, in television interviews after the match, called for tough punishments, including stadium bans and jail terms, to be handed out by the authorities.
Leeds issued a statement on their website condemning the supporter involved in the incident.
"Leeds United Football Club would like to publicly apologise for and condemn the actions of the fan who came on to the pitch at Hillsborough and attacked Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Chris Kirkland," Leeds said.
"The club will fully co-operate with both the Police and the football authorities in identifying the individual concerned."
(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Mark Meadows)
Arsene Wenger said on Friday that he will definitely still be a manager next season, whether at Arsenal or "somewhere else".
LONDON Bournemouth have been charged for a breach of the FA's anti-doping rules relating to "club whereabouts" information, English soccer's governing body said on Friday.
AUCKLAND Imran Tahir's wicket celebrations were among the highlights of South Africa's 78-run win in Friday's Twenty20 clash but New Zealand have more to worry about than just the exuberant leg-spinner as they head into the one-day series.