LONDON United Biscuits CEO Martin Glenn has been appointed chief executive of the English Football Association, the ruling body said on Friday.

The 54-year-old, who will replace general secretary Alex Horne, starts work at Wembley on May. 18, overseeing the development of English football from international to grassroots level.

Glenn, who is a qualified coach, has a season ticket at Championship (second-tier) club Wolverhampton Wanders and was a non-executive director of Leicester City from 2002 to 2006.

"I hope this informs my work at The FA as we look to inspire everyone to be involved in what is the nation's most watched and played team sport," Glenn said in a statement on the FA website.

"I very much hope my personal experience of operating in highly competitive global markets will help The FA in its own drive to promote greater success for our all of our national teams in international tournaments."

United Biscuits is a British food manufacturer with brands including McVitie's biscuits and Jacobs cream crackers.

From a marketing background, Glenn came to prominence in 1992 when he enlisted former England striker Gary Lineker to promote the crisp company he was working for.

"The FA appointment of Martin Glenn is an inspired choice. Genuine football fan, terrific leader, great bloke. Gets things done!" Lineker tweeted on Friday.

Among former FA chief executives were Graham Kelly, Adam Crozier, David Davies, Mark Palios and Brian Barwick.

