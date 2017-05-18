The FA's shareholders have approved a package of governance reforms put forward by chairman Greg Clarke that will lead to more women being appointed to the board of the English football body and term limits imposed on its members.

Most of the reforms approved at the FA's annual general meeting on Thursday come into effect from July 27.

Chief among the measures that have been adopted is the FA reducing its board to 10 members from the current 12, while adding 11 new members to the FA council to better reflect the inclusiveness and diversity of English football.

From 2018, at least three of the 10 members on the FA board will have to be female.

"This is a significant moment and a very positive step for The Football Association," Clarke said in a statement.

"Good corporate governance is essential for any successful organisation and these new reforms have the interests of football at their core. They will benefit all of English football.

"Our aim is to make English football for all and a more inclusive and diverse game."

The FA has also limited membership of both board and council to a total of three terms of three years each, although the term limits for FA Council members come into effect in 2018/19.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)