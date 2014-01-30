Newcastle United's Loic Remy celebrates his goal against Tottenham Hotspur during their English Premier League soccer match at White Hart Lane in London November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Liverpool's Steven Gerrard (L) challenges Norwich's Bradley Johnson during their English Premier League soccer match at Anfield in Liverpool, northern England, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Norwich City midfielder Bradley Johnson's appeal for wrongful dismissal against Newcastle United in the English Premier League has been successful and his suspension revoked, the Football Association said on Thursday.

Newcastle's French international striker Loic Remy, sent off with Johnson for violent conduct in an off-the-ball clash between the two during Tuesday's 0-0 draw at Carrow Road, failed in his appeal and will serve a three-match ban.

"The claim involving Bradley Johnson was upheld meaning his three-match suspension is withdrawn," said the FA on its website.

"The claim involving Loic Remy was dismissed therefore his three-match suspension remains with immediate effect."

The players were shown straight red cards in the 82nd minute.

Johnson will be available for Norwich's match at Cardiff City on Saturday while Remy will miss the north-east derby at home to Sunderland and two more games.

(Reporting by Rex Gowar; editing by Tony Jimenez)