LONDON An England fan was jailed for three years on Wednesday for the manslaughter of a Wales supporter outside Wembley Stadium before a Euro 2012 qualifier in September.

Michael Dye, 44, died in hospital after being punched by Ian Mytton on the stadium concourse 25 minutes before the match was due to kickoff.

Mytton, 41, of Redditch pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of the father-of-three last month and was sentenced at the Old Bailey, the Press Association reported.

Prosecutor Philip Bennetts QC said one eyewitness described the punch as "sickening."

"It was something you would see in a boxing ring," said the witness. "As a football fan I have seen many scuffles but the force of that punch was such that it was something I will never forget," said the witness.

