The Football Association (FA) has banned several members of the England Supporters Travel Club as part of an investigation into the fans' inappropriate conduct during the March 22 friendly against Germany at Dortmund.

The FA along with the UK Football Policing Unit are investigating England supporters after they sang songs about World War II and booed the German national anthem during the friendly.

"Firstly, we would like to thank all England Supporters Travel Club members who have taken the time to make contact to express their disappointment and dismay at what they witnessed in Dortmund..." the organisation said in a statement.

"We have been working closely with the relevant authorities to identify a number of individuals, some of whom have already been suspended from the England supporters travel club and will now be pursued by the UK football policing unit and potentially be subject to a football banning order.

"To date, 34 members have been investigated for their behaviour by the FA..."

The FA investigation is still ongoing and further sanctions might be handed out.

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)