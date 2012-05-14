Royal St Georges to host 2020 British Open
LONDON The British Open will be held at Royal St George's in 2020, golf authorities announced on Monday, returning the major to the Kent coast club two years after it lifted a ban on women members.
LONDON Manchester United may have lost the 2012 title but their domination of the Premier League was reflected when seven of their players were named in a fantasy team from the competition's 20 years selected by experts.
Central defender Rio Ferdinand, midfielder Paul Scholes and left winger Ryan Giggs were the three current United players to make the side.
They were joined by three members of the squad who won the treble in 1999, right back Gary Neville, goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel and midfielder Roy Keane, with Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo completing the Old Trafford contingent.
Chelsea left back Ashley Cole, Arsenal central defender Tony Adams, Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer and Arsenal forward Thierry Henry completed the line-up.
(Writing by Tom Pilcher, Editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON The British Open will be held at Royal St George's in 2020, golf authorities announced on Monday, returning the major to the Kent coast club two years after it lifted a ban on women members.
LONDON British badminton chiefs said they were "staggered" on Monday after UK Sport upheld a decision to cut funding for the sport in the cycle leading up to the Tokyo Olympics, despite the men's doubles bronze medal win in Rio.
PRAGUE Tennis's answer to golf's Ryder Cup will be as competitive as other global tournaments, 18-times grand slam champion Roger Federer said on Monday, dismissing concerns that players might treat the event, which launches in September, as an exhibition.