LONDON Everton have agreed to sign Netherlands midfielder Leroy Fer from Dutch title chasers Twente Enschede, the English Premier League club said on Monday.

The two teams had settled on a fee but the 23-year-old had still to discuss personal terms and undergo a medical, Everton announced on their website (www.evertonfc.com).

Fer, who began his career at Feyenoord, has made two full appearances for his country.

Everton, fifth in the table, entertain eighth-placed West Bromwich Albion in the league on Wednesday.

Twente are second in the Dutch top flight, one point behind PSV Eindhoven.

