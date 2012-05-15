Manchester United's Rio Ferdinand reacts after a missed opportunity during their English Premier League soccer match against Everton in Manchester, northern England April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

LONDON Defender Rio Ferdinand will be omitted from England's Euro 2012 squad which is due to be announced by new national team manager Roy Hodgson later on Wednesday, according to British media.

The Times reported that when asked on Tuesday night, after Manchester United's 4-1 friendly win over an Irish Premier League Select XI in Belfast, whether Hodgson had left the 33-year-old out of the squad, Ferdinand said: "Yes."

Ferdinand, who has struggled with a back injury, last played for England in a 2-2 draw with Switzerland in June, 2011.

The 23-man squad is due to be named at 1:00 p.m. British time, after which Hodgson will hold a news conference at Wembley Stadium.

British media also reported that right back Kyle Walker, 21, is out of contention due to a broken toe which has required injections for him to finish the season with Tottenham Hotspur.

England have been drawn in Group D alongside Ukraine, Sweden and France for the tournament being co-hosted by Poland and Ukraine which starts on June 8.

