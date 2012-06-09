Manchester United's Rio Ferdinand reacts after a missed opportunity during their English Premier League soccer match against Everton in Manchester, northern England April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

LONDON Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has said he fears his England career is over after being overlooked for Euro 2012 by manager Roy Hodgson.

"You would have to say it might be over with England for me," the 33-year-old told the Sun newspaper on Saturday. "If I'm not getting picked now, especially when people are out injured, then it's unlikely I will be picked again."

Ferdinand, capped 81 times, has not played in a major tournament finals since the 2006 World Cup but said he would remain available until he stopped playing altogether.

His last cap came in June 2011 and he has had injury problems since.

"I must admit I didn't expect 2006 would be my last competition," said Ferdinand.

"I really hoped that I would get 100 caps — but for various reasons it hasn't happened. It's a disappointment but it just shows you can never take anything for granted in football."

Ferdinand was left out of Hodgson's original 23-man squad in what the manager said was a "footballing decision".

He was again snubbed when Gary Cahill was ruled out with a broken jaw, Hodgson calling up Liverpool right back Martin Kelly instead.

Critics have suggested Ferdinand was dropped because of tensions with fellow defender John Terry, who has been selected but faces a court case next month after being charged with racially abusing Ferdinand's brother Anton.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Alastair Himmer)