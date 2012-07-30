Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has been charged over a comment on Twitter which referred to Chelsea's Ashley Cole as a "choc ice", the English FA said on Monday.

"The FA has today charged Manchester United's Rio Ferdinand with improper conduct in relation to comments posted on Twitter," the FA said on its website (www.thefa.com)

"The allegation is that the player acted in a way which was improper and/or bought the game into disrepute by making comments which included a reference to ethnic origin and/or colour and/or race."

Ferdinand, who like Cole is of mixed race, has been given until 4 p.m. British Time on Thursday to respond to the charge.

