Shakespeare favourite to replace Ranieri at Leicester
LONDON Craig Shakespeare is the bookmakers' favourite to succeed Claudio Ranieri as manager of Leicester City after taking charge of Monday's impressive 3-1 victory over Liverpool.
LONDON A Manchester City fan who ran on to the pitch to confront Rio Ferdinand during a heated derby with Manchester United was banned from football matches for three years by a magistrates court on Friday.
Matthew Stott, 21, also received a suspended 56-day prison sentence, 120 hours community service and an 8pm to 6am curfew for the next three months, Britain's Press Association reported.
Stott was restrained by City goalkeeper Joe Hart as he attempted to reach Ferdinand, who was celebrating Robin van Persie's late winner for United at City's Etihad Stadium.
Ferdinand was already bleeding from a cut above his eye, caused by a coin thrown from the stands seconds earlier in the heated grudge match on the December 9, which United won 3-2.
(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer, editing by Mark Meadows)
LONDON Craig Shakespeare is the bookmakers' favourite to succeed Claudio Ranieri as manager of Leicester City after taking charge of Monday's impressive 3-1 victory over Liverpool.
ZURICH Former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against his 10-year ban from football, the tribunal said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA Kimi Raikkonen put Ferrari on top of the timesheets after the second day of Formula One's pre-season testing on Tuesday but world champions Mercedes still led the way on kilometres covered.