Former Manchester United player Rio Ferdinand looks on in front of flags of nations participating in the World Cup during a promotional event where he and Manchester City's Sergio Aguero compete for the most popular ''selfie'' in Singapore May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Rio Ferdinand, who left Manchester United at the end of the season, has no intention of retiring yet and has had offers from a number of clubs, he told the Mail on Sunday newspaper.

In his first column ahead of the World Cup, where he will be working as a television pundit, the former England defender wrote: "I see myself as going to Rio very much as an active footballer with playing time ahead of me.

"It is feasible that in the coming weeks, perhaps even while I'm in South America, I'll make a decision about the next stage in my career.

"I have options on the table from several clubs in England and overseas for next season and I'm intending to play on if the right situation arises."

Ferdinand, 35, played for United for 12 years, having joined from Leeds United in 2002.

He appeared 81 times for England, but missed the last World Cup after being named as captain, because of a knee injury.

(Writing by Steve Tongue; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)