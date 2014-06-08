Australia batsman Voges, spinner Doherty retire
MELBOURNE Australia batsman Adam Voges and spin bowler Xavier Doherty announced their retirements from international cricket at the end of the domestic Sheffield Shield season on Wednesday.
Rio Ferdinand, who left Manchester United at the end of the season, has no intention of retiring yet and has had offers from a number of clubs, he told the Mail on Sunday newspaper.
In his first column ahead of the World Cup, where he will be working as a television pundit, the former England defender wrote: "I see myself as going to Rio very much as an active footballer with playing time ahead of me.
"It is feasible that in the coming weeks, perhaps even while I'm in South America, I'll make a decision about the next stage in my career.
"I have options on the table from several clubs in England and overseas for next season and I'm intending to play on if the right situation arises."
Ferdinand, 35, played for United for 12 years, having joined from Leeds United in 2002.
He appeared 81 times for England, but missed the last World Cup after being named as captain, because of a knee injury.
(Writing by Steve Tongue; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
MELBOURNE Australia batsman Adam Voges and spin bowler Xavier Doherty announced their retirements from international cricket at the end of the domestic Sheffield Shield season on Wednesday.
LONDON The old ringmaster has gone, pushed aside by Formula One's new American owners, and the marketing men have moved in with a mission to overhaul the circus and give spectators something more modern for their money.
Sevilla coach Jorge Sampaoli said it would take him a while to digest the 2-0 defeat at Leicester City on Tuesday which sent his team out of the Champions League at the last 16 stage and threatened to unravel a season that had promised so much.