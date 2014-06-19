LONDON Former England striker Les Ferdinand has left his role as a senior Tottenham Hotspur coach, the club said on Thursday as the backroom staff overhaul continued under new manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Ferdinand, who scored 39 goals in 146 appearances for Spurs between 1997 and 2003, returned to White Hart Lane as a specialist striker coach six years ago and was promoted to assistant manager under former manager Tim Sherwood in December.

Former Southampton boss Pochettino was appointed Sherwood's successor last month and the Argentine brought three of his own coaching staff to the club, prompting the exit of Ferdinand and Chris Ramsey.

Pochettino will take charge of his first competitive game when Spurs travel to local rivals West Ham United on the opening day of the Premier League season on Aug. 16.

(Reporting by Sam Holden, editing by Tony Jimenez)