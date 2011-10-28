Anton Ferdinand has said the last week has been "crazy" since he unwittingly became involved in a race row with Chelsea and England captain John Terry, but all he wants to do is prepare for Sunday's Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur.

Before that however, the Queens Park Rangers defender will be interviewed by officials from the Football Association's governance and regulation department later Friday after QPR lodged an official complaint to the FA about Terry's alleged remarks.

The Metropolitan Police are also involved in the case after receiving an anonymous complaint about the incident which came to light when footage of Terry apparent insult was posted on a social website.

Terry has strongly denied the allegations.

Speaking for the first time to British media since the incident during last Sunday's Premier League game in which QPR beat Chelsea 1-0, Ferdinand said: "It has been a crazy week, but I am not going to let any of this affect my game. I am looking forward to Sunday's game and am fully focussed on football.

"I'd like to thank players like (Blackburn's) Jason Roberts for the support they have given me," he added.

"Not just professionals at other clubs but my team mates at QPR. People have also been stopping me in the street and talking to me but when you are in the public eye that happens every day of the week.

"Of course its been a bit more strenuous this week but its when people don't want to talk to you or take your picture that you have a problem," said the younger brother of Rio Ferdinand, Terry's long-term partner in the England defence.

"Has it been the craziest week of my life?" Ferdinand added.

"There's been other situations, but it's certainly up there. But these types of situations are what make you."

Chelsea manager Andre Villas-Boas has said the club totally back Terry's denials of any claims of racial abuse.

