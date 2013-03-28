Murray wins first title of year in Dubai
World number one Andy Murray won his first title of 2017 with a 6-3 6-2 victory over unseeded Spaniard Fernando Verdasco in the Dubai Tennis Championships final on Saturday.
LONDON England have been reported to world governing body FIFA after racist abuse was heard from visiting fans at last week's World Cup qualifier in San Marino.
Anti-racism organisation FARE confirmed on Thursday it had sent a report to FIFA in relation to the abuse directed against Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand and his brother Anton.
"We have sent a report in relation to racist chanting towards Ferdinand and his brother," a FARE spokesperson said.
"It's under FIFA jurisdiction so in the end it's their decision whether they open proceedings or not."
Ferdinand sparked a debate when he pulled out of the squad for the San Marino match and Tuesday's clash with Montenegro having been re-instated after not being part of the squad for last year's Euro 2012 finals.
The 34-year-old said it was for medical reasons.
Anton Ferdinand was at the centre of a high-profile racism case last year in which Chelsea skipper and former England captain John Terry received an FA ban for abusing him.
Rio Ferdinand was omitted from England's Euro 2012 squad by manager Roy Hodgson last year with critics suggesting it was because of ongoing tension with Terry.
FARE also sent reports of racism and xenophobic abuse from the Croatia v Serbia and Poland v Ukraine games.
March 4 Liverpool rediscovered flashes of their most vibrant attacking form to repel an Arsenal fightback at a jubilant Anfield on Saturday and leapfrog Arsene Wenger's men in the battle for Champions League places.
BELGRADE Britain's Richard Kilty overcame a sluggish start to retain his 60 metres title at the European indoor athletics championships on Saturday.