A logo of the International Federation of Football Association (FIFA) is pictured at the headquarters building in Zurich in this file photo taken July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer/Files

LONDON England have been reported to world governing body FIFA after racist abuse was heard from visiting fans at last week's World Cup qualifier in San Marino.

Anti-racism organisation FARE confirmed on Thursday it had sent a report to FIFA in relation to the abuse directed against Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand and his brother Anton.

"We have sent a report in relation to racist chanting towards Ferdinand and his brother," a FARE spokesperson said.

"It's under FIFA jurisdiction so in the end it's their decision whether they open proceedings or not."

Ferdinand sparked a debate when he pulled out of the squad for the San Marino match and Tuesday's clash with Montenegro having been re-instated after not being part of the squad for last year's Euro 2012 finals.

The 34-year-old said it was for medical reasons.

Anton Ferdinand was at the centre of a high-profile racism case last year in which Chelsea skipper and former England captain John Terry received an FA ban for abusing him.

Rio Ferdinand was omitted from England's Euro 2012 squad by manager Roy Hodgson last year with critics suggesting it was because of ongoing tension with Terry.

FARE also sent reports of racism and xenophobic abuse from the Croatia v Serbia and Poland v Ukraine games.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)