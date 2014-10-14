Valencia focused on securing European football for Everton
Striker Enner Valencia is focused on using what is left of the season to secure European qualification at Everton and said he would love to stay on at the club when his loan deal ends.
LONDON Former England centre back Rio Ferdinand has been charged by the Football Association for misconduct following a comment he made on Twitter.
"It is alleged the comment posted on his twitter account was abusive and/or indecent and/or insulting and/or improper," the governing body said in a statement.
"It is further alleged that this breach is aggravated pursuant to FA Rule E3(2) as it included a reference to gender."
The Queens Park Rangers defender, 35, has until Oct. 21 to respond to the charge.
According to British media reports, the alleged offensive Tweet was sent in September.
Ferdinand was tagged in a message that read: "Maybe QPR will sign a good CB (centre back) they need one."
In response, he tweeted: "get ya mum in, plays the field well son! #sket," a Jamaican slang word.
Ferdinand, who made 81 appearances for England, has had a difficult start at QPR who are bottom of the Premier League with four points from seven games.
(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Justin Palmer)
Striker Enner Valencia is focused on using what is left of the season to secure European qualification at Everton and said he would love to stay on at the club when his loan deal ends.
Scotland midfielder Robert Snodgrass has backed manager Gordon Strachan's decision to shake up the squad ahead of their 2018 World Cup qualifier against Slovenia on March 26.
Burnley have the perfect chance to get their first away win in the Premier League and end a five-game winless streak when they face bottom-placed Sunderland on Saturday, defender Stephen Ward has said.