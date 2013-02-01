Man City ease past Sunderland to keep up title chase
Manchester City maintained their pursuit of Premier League leaders Chelsea with a comfortable 2-0 victory at bottom club Sunderland on Sunday.
LONDON Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson faces a Football Association hearing and a possible touchline ban after denying a charge of misconduct on Friday.
Ferguson was charged on Tuesday for comments he made about linesman Simon Beck after his side's 1-1 draw at Tottenham Hotspur last month.
In a TV interview after the Premier League match, Ferguson described the performance of Beck as "shocking" after the official decided not to flag for a penalty when Wayne Rooney thought he had been fouled in the area.
Ferguson also made reference to an incident in a previous match against Chelsea when Beck was on duty.
"It is alleged the Manchester United manager breached FA Rule E3 in that he implied that the match official was motivated by bias," the FA said on its original charge sheet.
Ferguson has requested a paper hearing, the date of which will be set in due course, the FA added in a statement.
Should he be found guilty, the Scot could be banned for up to four games during the Premier League title run-in.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Mark Meadows)
Manchester City maintained their pursuit of Premier League leaders Chelsea with a comfortable 2-0 victory at bottom club Sunderland on Sunday.
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
BENGALURU Shaun Marsh and Matt Renshaw struck contrasting half-centuries on an engrossing day of cricket to help Australia take a first-innings lead of 48 against India in the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.