Swansea City and Hull City players scuffle during their English Premier League soccer match at the Liberty Stadium in Swansea, Wales, December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

LONDON Swansea City and Hull City were fined 20,000 pounds ($32,800) each following a mass confrontation between their players during a Premier League match this month, the Football Association said on Wednesday.

Swansea's Ashley Williams clashed with Hull's Tom Huddlestone and Yannick Sagbo in the closing stages of their 1-1 on December 9, sparking a fracas between both teams' players.

"The clubs each admitted a charge of failing to ensure that its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion," the FA said in a statement.

Hull, who are 12th in the Premier League, travel to West Bromwich Albion on Saturday and 10th-place Swansea play Everton on Sunday.

($1 = 0.6101 British pounds)

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)