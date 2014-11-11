Boxing - Mayweather wants McGregor fight in June
Floyd Mayweather has declared himself "out of retirement" to fight Conor McGregor and demanded the Irish mixed martial arts champion commit to a crossover bout in June.
LONDON Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur have both been fined 20,000 pounds for failing to control their players during their recent Premier League game, the Football Association said on Tuesday.
The clubs had admitted breaching FA rules by "failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion", an FA statement said.
A scuffle involving numerous players broke out at the Villa Park game on Nov. 2 after the home team's Belgian striker Christian Benteke received a red card.
Villa were leading 1-0 at the time, with 24 minutes left, but Spurs hit back against their 10 men to win 2-1.
NEW DELHI Australia's David Warner is refusing to take the bait after being publicly sledged by India's cricketers, but even if he wanted to fire back the struggling opening batsman has few runs to back up any fighting words.
The protests against Arsene Wenger's reign at Arsenal show no signs of abating but after booking another FA Cup date at Wembley on Saturday, the manager at the eye of the storm was adamant that his "preference" was still to stay at the club.