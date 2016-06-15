Southampton sign Italy forward Gabbiadini from Napoli
LONDON Italy striker Manolo Gabbiadini has joined Southampton from Serie A side Napoli after signing a four-and-a-half-year deal, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
Champions Leicester City will begin their Premier League title defence with a trip to newly promoted Hull City on August 13, according to the 2015-16 fixtures released on Wednesday.
Last season's runners-up Arsenal host Juergen Klopp's Liverpool, while newly appointed Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho starts his tenure with a trip to Bournemouth.
Pep Guardiola will make his league debut as Manchester City manager when his team host Sunderland, who narrowly avoided relegation last season.
Antonio Conte will mark his managerial career at Chelsea with a feisty London derby clash against West Ham United, while Tottenham Hotspur will take on Everton, who named Ronald Koeman as their manager on Tuesday.
Burnley will mark their return to England's top-flight by welcoming Swansea City, while Middlesbrough host Stoke City.
Full list of opening day fixtures on August 13:
Arsenal v Liverpool
Bournemouth v Manchester United
Burnley v Swansea City
Chelsea v West Ham United
Crystal Palace v West Bromwich Albion
Everton v Tottenham Hotspur
Hull City v Leicester City
Manchester City v Sunderland
Middlesbrough v Stoke City
Southampton v Watford
LONDON Mercurial David Luiz shrugged off a painful knee to conjure up a moment of cheeky magic at Anfield on Tuesday as he again showed why Chelsea re-signed the Brazilian last summer.
LONDON The coaches are doing all they can to deny it, and in France's case they have a strong case, but for rugby aficionados around the world the Six Nations championship will double up as a high-octane trial for the British and Irish Lions.