Leicester City soccer club's team members parade to celebrate club's English Premier League title in Bangkok, Thailand, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Champions Leicester City will begin their Premier League title defence with a trip to newly promoted Hull City on August 13, according to the 2015-16 fixtures released on Wednesday.

Last season's runners-up Arsenal host Juergen Klopp's Liverpool, while newly appointed Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho starts his tenure with a trip to Bournemouth.

Pep Guardiola will make his league debut as Manchester City manager when his team host Sunderland, who narrowly avoided relegation last season.

Antonio Conte will mark his managerial career at Chelsea with a feisty London derby clash against West Ham United, while Tottenham Hotspur will take on Everton, who named Ronald Koeman as their manager on Tuesday.

Burnley will mark their return to England's top-flight by welcoming Swansea City, while Middlesbrough host Stoke City.

Full list of opening day fixtures on August 13:

Arsenal v Liverpool

Bournemouth v Manchester United

Burnley v Swansea City

Chelsea v West Ham United

Crystal Palace v West Bromwich Albion

Everton v Tottenham Hotspur

Hull City v Leicester City

Manchester City v Sunderland

Middlesbrough v Stoke City

Southampton v Watford

