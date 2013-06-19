Retiring Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson speaks to the crowd from the rear of a double decker bus during the soccer team's English Premier League victory parade outside Old Trafford stadium in Manchester May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

LONDON Champions Manchester United will travel to Swansea City for their first Premier League match under new manager David Moyes while Manuel Pellegrini's Manchester City are at home to Newcastle United on August 17.

Premier League fixtures published on Wednesday also threw up a home game against newly-promoted Hull City for Jose Mourinho on his second coming as Chelsea manager.

Roberto Martinez, the other big appointment since the end of last season when England's three top teams all changed their managers, will lead Everton to Norwich City.

Promoted Cardiff City travel to West Ham United while Crystal Palace mark their return to the top flight with a home match against Tottenham Hotspur.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)