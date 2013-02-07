LONDON Nottingham Forest have appointed former manager Billy Davies, the second tier club said on Thursday, after the Scot turned down a move to Blackpool.

Davies, who was sacked as Forest manager in June 2011 has returned to his former job after Alex McLeish's 40-day reign at the Championship side came to an end on Tuesday.

Davies, who led the twice European champions to successive playoff campaigns in his last stint at the club, met with Blackpool chairman Karl Oyston earlier this week but chose not to take up their offer.

"I'm delighted to welcome Billy back to our cub and really look forward to working closely with him," Forest chairman Fawaz Al Hasawi said on the club website (www.nottinghamforest.co.uk).

"Billy has unfinished business with the Reds and we know how hungry he is for success. In returning to the City Ground we believe his leadership will help us fulfil our ambition of making it to the Premier League."

Forest's Kuwaiti owners, the Hasawi family, had been under pressure to placate angry supporters who were unhappy with the sacking off Sean O'Driscoll earlier in the season and further unnerved by McLeish's sudden departure.

McLeish was appointed in December but left the club citing differences with the owners over development strategy.

Davies, who led former club Derby County to the Premier League in 2007, said: "It is a privilege and an honour to be back in charge of the Reds. As my new friend Fawaz says I have unfinished business here at Forest and am relishing this great opportunity to return Forest to its former glory."

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Alison Wildey)