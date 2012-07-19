Burgess hat-trick leads Wigan to World Club title
Wigan Warriors winger Joe Burgess scored a fine hat-trick of tries to lead the English champions to a bruising 22-6 victory over Australia's Cronulla Sharks in the World Club Challenge on Sunday.
LONDON Twice European Cup winners Nottingham Forest have appointed Sean O'Driscoll as manager after a takeover by a Kuwaiti family, the English Championship (second division) club said on Thursday.
Forest were sold by the estate of former chairman Nigel Doughty earlier this month and the club's new majority shareholder Fawaz al-Hasawi was impressed by O'Driscoll who had a spell as first-team coach at the club last season.
"Sean's passion for Nottingham Forest, knowledge of the game and the Championship in particular, plus his work ethic, shone through in our conversations," al-Hasawi told the club's official website (www.nottinghamforest.co.uk).
Former Ireland international O'Driscoll, 55, takes over from the sacked Steve Cotterill. He played for Fulham and Bournemouth where he was manager before taking charge of Doncaster Rovers. He was appointed boss of third-tier Crawley Town in May.
Forest's former owner Doughty died in February aged 54 after investing almost 100 million pounds ($157.09 million) in a failed attempt to turn around the Midlands club's fortunes.
Forest are one of only eight clubs to retain the European Cup, securing their second title in 1980. They have not played in the Premier League since they were relegated in 1999.
($1 = 0.6366 British pounds)
(Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Clare Fallon)
Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga claimed his first title since 2015 as he recovered to beat David Goffin 4-6 6-4 6-1 in the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament final in Rotterdam on Sunday.
HOCHFILZEN, Austria Russian biathletes sang the correct version of their national anthem without any musical accompaniment after the wrong version was played out at a medal ceremony on Saturday.