Injured McIlroy says he will be out until March
LONDON Injured Rory McIlroy has ruled himself out of action for a further month, targeting a return in Mexico on March 2, he told Fox Sports on Tuesday.
Nottingham Forest have sacked their French manager Philippe Montanier after just seven months in charge, the struggling English Championship club said on Saturday.
"Nottingham Forest can confirm that the club have parted company with head coach Philippe Montanier," the Midlands outfit said on their website (www.nottinghamforest.co.uk).
The former double European Cup winners are struggling in England's second-tier and were recently the subject of a takeover attempt by a U.S.-owned consortium.
Forest have taken two points from their last 21 and Saturday's 0-0 draw with Birmingham City left them 20th, three points above the relegation zone.
The 52-year-old Montanier, who has also been in charge at Stade Rennes, Real Sociedad, Valenciennes and Boulogne, is the seventh permanent manager to leave Forest since the club was taken over by businessman Fawaz Al Hasawi in July 2012.
Forest have put academy manager Gary Brazil in charge until a successor is named.
(Reporting by Neil Robinson; Editing by Ken Ferris)
MELBOURNE Former champion Stan Wawrinka engaged in a war of words with Jo-Wilfried Tsonga before winning the only argument that mattered on Tuesday, storming into the Australian Open semi-finals with a 7-6(2) 6-4 6-3 win over the Frenchman.
LONDON Formula One intends to put fans first in a new era likely to see a big push into the United States while also protecting Europe's historic races, chief executive Chase Carey said on Tuesday.