Nottingham Forest sacked Dougie Freedman as manager of the former European champions on Sunday after 13 months in charge of the second-tier English side.

Kuwaiti-owned Forest have lost five of their last six league matches and are 14th in the Championship, conceding nine goals and scoring two. They were beaten 3-0 at home by Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Freedman, a former Forest player, took over from former England international Stuart Pearce in February 2015.

The club, who won the European Cup in 1979 and 1980, said on their website (www.nottinghamforest.co.uk) that first team coach Paul Williams will take over to the end of the season.

Former Leicester City manager Nigel Pearson is the early bookmakers' favourite to land the job on a permanent basis.

