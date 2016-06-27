LONDON Nottingham Forest confirmed Frenchman Philippe Montanier as the their new head coach on Monday, the 10th man to take charge at the former European champions in 10 years.

The former Rennes and Real Sociedad manager has signed a two-year deal with the championship club as permanent replacement for Dougie Freedman, who was sacked in March.

During his time in Spain, Montanier guided Real Sociedad to fourth place in La Liga and qualification for the Champions League in 2013.

