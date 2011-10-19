Former European champions Nottingham Forest have appointed investment bank Seymour Pierce to advise the English Championship (second division) club on any potential takeover offers.

Owner Nigel Doughty, who has stepped down as chairman after almost 10 years at the helm to be replaced by Forest's former player and manager Frank Clark, was quoted on the club website (www.nottinghamforest.co.uk) as saying:

"While I have no intention of selling, even if I could, if I felt a new owner would take this club forwards, I would happily facilitate that.

"So with this in mind I have appointed Seymour Pierce -- an investment bank in the City (of London) which has good experience in dealing in these matters -- to advise me should any offer be forthcoming."

Doughty, who media estimate has pumped between 70 and 80 million pounds into the club, also indicated he would eventually end his financial support.

"I will not leave the club with a cost-base that will burden it in the next two to three years," he said.

"Clearly contracts of the players signed during my time as chairman will be honoured by me outside the normal cash flows of the club ... However, once these current liabilities have run off, there will be no more financial support."

Forest, who have been outside the Premier league since 1999, became the first former European champions to drop into a domestic third division in 2005. They won the European Cup in 1979 and 1980 under the late Brian Clough.

Former England coach Steve McClaren quit as manager earlier this month after just 10 league games in charge and has been replaced by Steve Cotterill who got off to a winning start on Tuesday with a 2-0 win over previously unbeaten Middlesbrough.

That victory left Forest 20th in the 24-team standings.

($1 = 0.639 British Pounds)

(Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Ian Ransom)