LONDON England goalkeeper Ben Foster will be sidelined for six months after sustaining cruciate knee ligament damage in West Bromwich Albion's 1-0 win over Stoke City last week.

The 31-year-old Foster has targeted a first-team return in October, the club said on their official website (www.wba.co.uk) on Saturday.

Albion, who are 13th in the Premier League, were beaten 3-0 by champions Manchester City on Saturday.

