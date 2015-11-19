LONDON The French national anthem will be played before all of England's top-flight football matches this weekend, the Premier League said on Thursday.

"La Marseillaise" will ring out after the coin toss in tribute to those who lost their lives in the Paris attacks of last Friday.

The anthem was played before England's friendly against France at Wembley on Tuesday with the words in French displayed on big screens.

More than 70 Frenchmen play in the Premier League, making France the second-most represented nation after England.

"Given how close we are as well as the long-standing relationship that exists between the Premier League and France, playing La Marseillaise as an act of solidarity and remembrance is the right thing to do," the Premier League's chief executive Richard Scudamore said in a statement.

The Premier League has also consulted the police, security advisors and Britain's interior ministry with regards to safety and security at matches in the wake of the attacks in the French capital.

"The clubs have been fully briefed in context of the current guidance from national security services and are liaising with their local police forces to ensure the appropriate security and safety measures are in place for their matches and stadiums," added Scudamore in another statement.

Eight Premier League matches take place on Saturday, including leaders Manchester City against Liverpool, with one on Sunday and one on Monday.

