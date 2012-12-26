Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Brad Friedel salutes the fans after their English Premier League soccer match against Reading at Madejski Stadium in Reading September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON Veteran goalkeeper Brad Friedel has signed a new contract with Tottenham Hotspur through to 2014, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

The 41-year-old American, Tottenham's first choice goalkeeper since joining the north London club from Aston Villa in 2010, has found himself edged out by France international Hugo Lloris in recent weeks but remains a popular figure.

Friedel is the only player in Premier League history to make more than 300 consecutive starts, reaching 310 before his incredible run was ended in October when Lloris started the home match against Aston Villa.

The former Columbus Crew and Liverpool player was recently linked with a move back to Blackburn Rovers, another one of his former clubs but said he was happy at Spurs.

Speaking at the time he said: "There is no rivalry with Hugo, but do I thrive on competition? Absolutely. I wouldn't be playing at the age of 41 if I didn't."

