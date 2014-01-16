LONDON England will sign off for the World Cup finals with a home friendly against Peru, then take on Ecuador and Honduras in Miami before heading to Rio de Janeiro, the FA said on Thursday.

The South-American themed internationals will provide manager Roy Hodgson with a final chance to prepare his squad for a testing World Cup group which begins with a clash against Italy in the jungle heat of Manaus on June 14.

Peru will visit Wembley on May 30 with England then taking on Ecuador on June 4 and Honduras on June 7, both in Miami's Sunlife Stadium, home to the Miami Dolphins.

"I'm delighted with the games we have been able to secure and the programme running up to the World Cup in general," Hodgson, whose side also face Uruguay and Costa Rica in the finals, said on the FA's website (www.thefa.com).

"I was clear to those responsible at The FA that I was looking for Central and South American opposition ahead of the tournament and that is exactly what has been delivered."

England will be based in Rio during the tournament and will fly to Manaus two days before their opening match against Italy.

Hodgson's next opportunity to work with his players comes on March 5 against Denmark.

