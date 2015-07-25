LONDON Arsenal thrashed Olympique Lyonnais 6-0 as they continued preparations for the new Premier League season with a stylish demolition of their French opponents in the Emirates Cup on Saturday.

Olivier Giroud, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Alex Iwobi and Aaron Ramsey scored within a nine-minute spell in the first half before Mesut Ozil and Santi Cazorla netted after the break.

"What you want in pre-season is to find your team playing at a good pace with good cohesion," manager Arsene Wenger told reporters at the Emirates Stadium.

"The goals were spread through the whole team which means collectively we are good."

Arsenal opened the scoring after 29 minutes when Giroud rose to head an Ozil free kick into the net and the Londoners doubled their advantage when Oxlade-Chamberlain drilled home a low finish.

Iwobi, 19-year-old nephew of former Nigeria and Bolton Wanderers midfielder Jay-Jay Okocha, made it 3-0 when he stretched to finish with his left foot and Ramsey added another to leave the visitors reeling.

Ozil notched a fifth goal with a low finish after good work from Ramsey and Giroud, and Cazorla dealt the French side a final blow in the 84th minute with a cute free kick, rolling the ball low beneath the leaping Lyon wall.

Arsenal face German side VfL Wolfsburg, who lost 2-1 to Villarreal, on Sunday and can secure the trophy with victory.

