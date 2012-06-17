Home hero Rumford claims top seeding at Perth
SYDNEY Local favourite Brett Rumford shot a four-under-par 68 in the third round of the inaugural World Super 6 in Perth to claim the top seeding for Sunday's final round match play knockout.
England's Football Association will mark its 150th anniversary next year with a game against Scotland at Wembley, reigniting international soccer's oldest rivalry after a 13-year hiatus.
The August 14 fixture will pit the sides against each other for the first time since 2000.
In an official statement released on Sunday, England manager Roy Hodgson said he was looking forward to the 111th game against the Scots.
"For us, England versus Scotland is one of the finest fixtures in international football and I know what this game means to both sets of supporters," he said.
"It will be a fitting part of The FA's 150th anniversary celebrations and the supporters, the team and my coaching staff all look forward to welcoming Scotland to Wembley Stadium next year."
The Football Association also announced that England will play Italy in a friendly in Berne, Switzerland on August 15, the first international fixture after the ongoing Euro 2012 tournament in Poland and Ukraine.
(Editing by John O'Brien)
SYDNEY Local favourite Brett Rumford shot a four-under-par 68 in the third round of the inaugural World Super 6 in Perth to claim the top seeding for Sunday's final round match play knockout.
LONDON Cycling chiefs must do more to erase suspicion over Therapeutic Use Exemptions (TUEs), according to Britain's former Olympic champion and Tour de France yellow jersey wearer Chris Boardman.
ROME Juventus forward Paulo Dybala netted twice against his former club Palermo in a 4-1 home win on Friday that took the champions 10 points clear at the top of Serie A, with Claudio Marchisio and Gonzalo Higuain also on the scoresheet.