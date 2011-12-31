-England take back-row risk against experienced Wales
LONDON England will field one of their most callow-ever back-row combinations against a vastly experienced Welsh trio in their second Six Nations match in Cardiff on Saturday.
LONDON Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong will join struggling Wolverhampton Wanderers on loan until the end of the season, the London club said Saturday.
Frimpong sustained a serious knee injury at the start of last season but the 19-year-old has battled back into contention at the Emirates, making 14 appearances for Arsene Wenger's team this campaign.
Fourth-placed Arsenal said Frimpong, who represented England youth but is eligible to play for Ghana at senior level, would join Wolves on January 1.
Wolves are fifth from bottom in the Premier League.
Midfielder Cheick Tiote has completed a switch to Chinese second-division side Beijing Enterprises from Newcastle United, the English club said on Thursday.
LONDON Wales will start with new props Rob Evans and Tomas Francis in their Six Nations match against England in Cardiff on Saturday, with backrower Taulupe Faletau, who has not played any rugby in 2017, named among the replacements.