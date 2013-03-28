LONDON Fulham captain Brede Hangeland has signed a two-year contract extension that ties the Norway defender to Craven Cottage until at least 2015, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

Hangeland, 31, has an option for a further year which could see him stay at the London club until the end of the 2015/16 season. His current deal was due to expire after this term.

He joined Fulham from FC Copenhagen in January 2008 for 2.5 million pounds and has played more than 200 games for the club in all competitions.

"It has taken a long time but we're there now and I hope the club is happy - I'm certainly really happy to have signed," Hangeland told the Fulham website (www.fulhamfc.com).

"I've loved my time with Fulham. It's been a little over five years and I've felt right at home from the very first game.

"I couldn't really see myself leaving, so to finally have signed and to know that I'm here for a few more years gives me a great feeling."

