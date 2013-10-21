Crystal Palace's Adrian Mariappa (3rd L) heads and scores his goal against Fulham during their English Premier League soccer match at Selhurst Park in London October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie

Crystal Palace's Mile Jedinak (R) evades a tackle from Fulham's Steve Sidwell during their English Premier League soccer match at Selhurst Park in London October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Fulham's Dimitar Berbatov (R) celebrates his goal against Crystal Palace with teammates Steve Sidwell (C) and Pajtim Kasami during their English Premier League soccer match at Selhurst Park in London October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON Fulham manager Martin Jol hailed Pajtim Kasami's stunning volley against Crystal Palace on Monday as better than fellow Dutchman Marco van Basten's classic in the Euro 1988 final.

Macedonian-born Swiss Kasami sprinted to control a lofted pass on his chest and in one movement smashed a dipping volley across Palace keeper Julian Speroni to put his side on the road to a 4-1 Premier League victory at Selhurst Park.

Struggling Palace had taken an early lead through Adrian Mariappa's header but Kasami's stunner and Steve Sidwell's thumping shot on the stroke of halftime turned the game.

"It was better than people think because he had to control the ball on his chest and then put it in the other corner, it was a really good goal from a talented boy," Jol told Sky Sports.

"Marco van Basten's goal was totally different and you can't compare the two but this one was better! He had to sprint 30 yards, take a touch and then score, it is one of the goals of the season."

Van Basten's improbable angled volley from a high, dropping ball against the former USSR is widely regarded as one of the best goals ever scored.

Dimitar Berbatov made it 3-1 to Fulham with a header five minutes into the second half before Phillipe Senderos hooked in from close range shortly afterwards as Palace crumbled.

Victory lifted Fulham up three spots to 14th with 10 points while second-bottom Palace look destined for a long, hard struggle against relegation after their seventh defeat of the season from eight matches.

(Writing by Martyn Herman; Editing by Alison Wildey)