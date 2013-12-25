Alan Curbishley has been named first-team technical director at struggling Premier League side Fulham after the former Charlton Athletic and West Ham manager agreed to take up a full-time role at a club for the first time in five years.

The 56-year-old Curbishley has been a television pundit since leaving West Ham in September 2008 and will work alongside manager Rene Meulensteen, who replaced Martin Jol when his fellow Dutchman was sacked following a run of five defeats.

"I'm very happy that Alan has joined us as I know his expertise will be invaluable as we enter the remaining months of the season," Meulensteen said in a statement posted on the club's website (www.fulhamfc.com) late on Tuesday.

"Following Martin's departure I discussed with both (CEO) Alistair Mackintosh and the chairman the challenges we face, and I was delighted that they supported the idea of additional support within the coaching team.

"Alan has a proven track record in the industry and understands full well what it takes to succeed. I look forward to sharing ideas and listening to advice, to ensure Fulham Football Club remains where it belongs: in the Premier League."

Fulham are currently 19th in the standings on 13 points from 17 games, level with Crystal Palace and one point from the safety zone with Sunderland a further three points adrift.

The southwest London side visit Norwich City on Thursday and Hull City on Saturday.

